Peacefully, at home on May 5th, our Mom passed away after a lengthy battle with dementia, in her 95th year. Left to grieve are her beloved husband of 72 years, Jack, and her four devoted children: Jack (Patricia), Ken (Carol), Michelle Tavares (Paul), and Renee Williams (Jim). She will also be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She remains dearly in the hearts of many nieces and nephews as well. A proud Canadian and northern Ontario girl (originally from Sturgeon Falls), Simone was compassionate and strong, hardworking, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She and Jack took great pleasure in their daily walk, travelling the world, playing cards, and cheering on their hometown Ti-Cats. The family wishes to thank the many healthcare workers whose kindness and support allowed Mom to remain in her home, especially palliative nurse Clarissa, and PSWs Violette, Amandeep, Lily, Ankica, Lynda, and Andreja. At Simone's request, cremation has taken place. If desired memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Please visit the website www.baygardens.ca to leave a condolence or share a memory of Simone.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.