|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Simone Goldsmith (Bakhash) on Thursday March 12, 2020. ?A loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, teacher and friend. Much loved wife of Robert. Mother to Matthew (Kira), Mark (Jennifer), Michael, and Richard Bell(Shannon). Beloved Grandmother to Robbie, Lily, and Jack. Loving daughter to Yvette Bakhash. ??Special thanks to St. Joesph's hospital for your exemplary care of our dear Momo. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020