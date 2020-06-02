It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of their beloved mother Sirvart Keorhadjian (Atoragalian) on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her 80th year. Sirvart was born in Athens, Greece on September 28, 1940 immigrated and became a proud Canadian in 1956. Beloved wife of her late husband, Miran Keorhadjian. She cherished and adored her children Araxy (Tomo), Ardashes, Vartan (Melissa), Garbis (Nita). Cherished nene of Tomo, Miran, Joseph, Kevork and Archie. Beloved daughter of the late Haroutoun and Koharik Atoragalian. Sirvart whom loved, respected and cherished her siblings Dickran (Arlene) and the deceased Hrant, Hagop , Arshalous (Garo) and Mary (Armen). Dear sister-in-law of Joseph (Helen), Kevork (Akabie) and Mary (Onik). She will be fondly missed by her many nieces and nephews and all her family from Montreal. A sincere thank you to Sirvart's PSW and friend Rosaria who devoted her care to her for fourteen years. Thank you to the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital for all their support. Private Funeral Prayers will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) followed by Interment at Mountview Gardens, Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to Canadian Diabetes would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 2, 2020.