Sladjana NOVAKOVIC
Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, May 18, 2020 in her 60th year. Sladjana was born in Smederevo, Serbia. Dearly loved wife of Nebojsa for 33 years. Cherished mother and best friend of Nevena and her husband Dejan Grkovic. Much loved daughter of Zivadin and Radmila Stojkic. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Dragana, Jasmina and Slavica. Due to current events, a private family service will be held with interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
