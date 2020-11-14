Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Stoney Creek, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Frank for 62 years. Loving mother of Victoria Colby and Frank Mramor Jr (Lorie Adamic). Cherished grandmother of Mathew and Tomas. Dear sister of the late Mima Spehar and the late Joze Fugina. A special thank you to Dr. Jason Profetto and Dr. Ralph Profetto, nurse Karen and PSW's Sharon and Sadete for their incredible care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Prayer Vigil at 4:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Catholic Church, 125 Centennial Pkwy North, Hamilton on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass. Please RSVP in advance on Slavka's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions, wear a mask and practice social distancing. www.smithsfh.com