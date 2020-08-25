1/
Slawomir ZAPORA
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Slawomir on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 48. Beloved son of Aleksander and Edwarda. Dear brother of Joe (Donna), Krystyna (Jan), Henry (Christina) and Renata (Darek). Slawomir will be sadly missed by Lisanne Cordeau and son Travis, as well as, many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Polish Church, 8 St. Ann Street, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 25, 2020.
