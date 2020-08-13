Passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, surrounded by family on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 54. Beloved wife of Zoran Djokic for 32 years. Loving mother of Marko Djokic (Caitlyn) and Sandra Djokic (Kyle). Cherished daughter of Slobodan, late Ljuba, and Anica Baljak. Dear sister of Donna Bondoc (Ron), Rosa Baljak and Milan Baljak (Shazia). Incredible aunt to Taylor and Mason Bondoc, and Nina Baljak. Susan was always the bright light in the room, with her contagious smile - fiesty, strong and beautiful. Always family oriented, Susan wrote the book on being the best mother. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm and Sunday August 16, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Private Funeral Service will be held. Interment at Mountview Gardens on Monday August 17, 2020 at 11:30 am. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Susan's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 and 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask.