With her daughter by her side, Sofia quietly passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of Mike (Mychailo) for 68 years. Devoted and caring mother of Hanya (Anna). Cherished aunt of the late Walter (Stefka) Majkut, Roman (Halya) Majkut, Yarema (Martha) Majkut and Teddy (Olya) Majkut of the greater Boston area, other nieces and nephews in Ukraine. Sofia was blessed to have many wonderful great nieces and nephews in the United States and in Ukraine. Many thanks to Sofia's chosen family in Canada, the Hrycak Family and the Mroczkowski/ Kennedy family. Special thanks to Dr. Ilka Wright for the many years of care and compassion. We understand that many family and friends want to pay their respects to Sofia, however, given COVID-19 circumstances and respect to our health care providers, a private family service and interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sofia's memory can be made to UYA Camp Veselka for the renovation of the chapel. Please send donations to "UYA Charitable Trust" 9 plastics Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z-4B6 or on-line to http://www.cym.org/ca. Vichnaya Pamyat
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 17, 2020.