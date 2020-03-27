Home

Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
2:30 PM
Woodland Cemetery
Burlington, ON
Songying Xu

Songying Xu Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his parents Tongmei Xu ??? and Wenzhi Jiang ???, and by his beloved wife Manli Wang ???. Cherished father to Christopher Hsu ?? (Jennifer Kilbane-Hsu) and Jennifer Shu ?? (David Lentz). Loving grandfather to Bella and Gloria Lentz. Songying will be remembered by his siblings Songpei Xu ??? and Ye Feng ??, as well as many extended family and friends. Interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 2:30p.m. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020
