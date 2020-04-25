|
|
We are saddened to announce the passing of Xenia "Sonia" Haradyn (nee Kuzyk) on Monday, April 20th, 2020, at the age of 95. She passed peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton ON, surrounded by loved ones in her last hours. She was loved and cherished by so many people, including her late husband Danko, her children: Danny (Sandy), Debbie (Steve), Dennis (Sandra), and Allana. Her grandchildren: Kathryn, David, Alexis, Jess, Stephanie, Nicole, Samantha, Anya and Marley. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future, date TBA (after social distancing guidelines have been lifted)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020