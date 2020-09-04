(Proprietor of Sonya's Ladies Wear, Dunnville) Peacefully passed away at Spencer House, Orillia on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 95. Sonya, beloved wife of the late Joe (Jacobus)(1986). Loving mother of Janet and Cameron McKenzie, Joyce and Ben van den Broek and June and Dean Morgan. Proud Oma of Kevin (Sarah), Ryan (Nikki), Eric (Sarah), Brittany (Kurtis), Ashley (Scott), Joe/Jolene, Travis (Jessica), Jackie (Gonzalo) and Rebecca. Great Oma of Jayden, Ariel, Jordyn, Landon, Grayson, Finley, Nicholas and Beckham. Dear sister of Cobie, Anna and the late Elizabeth (Bill), Johannas, Bronno (Sybil), Harm, John, Elzo (Gretta) and Yvonne (Hank). Survived by sisters-in-law Ida Mary and Roelfke. Sister-in-law of the late Gerry and Jacoba, Hendrick and Dirkje. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Spencer House; who enabled us to enjoy another four years with our mom. The family also gives special thanks to the staff at Helping Hands, Dr. Collins and the dedicated staff at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Dialysis Unit. Visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 o'clock in the chapel and will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGLIu9-qr2lbuRi0n62A4SA/featured?view_as=subscriber
. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Dunnville on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Dialysis Unit, Helping Hands or Spencer House would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
.