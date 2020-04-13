Home

Sophia GIANNAKIS Obituary
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter. Cherished mother of Helen (Bo) and John (Georgia). Proud Yia Yia of Michael (Cat), Elizabeth (Andrew), Gracie, and Panagiotis. Great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Despina and Chrysoula. Predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Sophia will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews and extended family here in Canada, Australia and Greece. Sophia and her husband Peter were former owners of the Greek Corner Bakery for over 30 years and were a staple of the Greek community in Hamilton. A special thank you to the team at St. Joseph's Villa for the loving care provided to Sophia and her family. Due to current health regulations, a private family funeral and interment will take place. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas would be appreciated by the family. To leave message of condolence, please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020
