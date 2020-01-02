|
Peacefully at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke on December 30, 2019 at the age of 90. Dear mother of Barbara and wife of George, whom will be greeting her in heaven. Sophie will be sadly missed by her son Dan, daughter-in-law Janice and grandchildren Adam and Leah. Friends will be received at TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1309 King Street East (across from Gage Park at the Delta) on Thursday, January 2 from 6 pm to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 3 at 9 am with interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.