Spasoje ANDRIC

December 30, 1944 - June 19, 2020 With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Spasoje, after a courageous battle, at St. Peter's Hospital. He faced many challenges and struggles in his life and put up a good fight until the end. Beloved husband for 50 years to his wife Jovanka. Much loved and treasured father to his son Vladimir and to his daughter Aleksandra Grahovac and her husband Milan. He was a loving grandfather to Marko and Milos. He will be deeply missed by his sister Stanimirka Ga?ic with her family, and by his brother Risto Andric with his family. Spasoje will also be greatly missed by the Andric, Todorovic and Sudar families back home and by his many kumovi, relatives and friends, here and back home. Many thanks to all of the staff at St. Peter's Hospital and General Hospital, as well as the Serbian staff who helped to communicate and care for Spasoje. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Beverly Hattersley and her staff for all of the loving care and family Dr Ratka Timarac. Private visitation and funeral service will be held at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek with The Very Reverend Father Djuro Samac officiating. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca God bless him. He will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.