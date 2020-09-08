1/1
Spracklin Gladys McPHERSON
At St. Joe's Hospital, Hamilton, Surrounded by her family on Friday September 4th 2020. Loving Mother to Michael (Heather), Kim (Randy), Brett (Lynn). Caring Grandmother to Zachary (Natalie), Dylan, Samantha (Hayley). Born in Newfoundland, Gladys made her life in the Hamilton area. She dedicated herself fully to her family and work as a Clinic Aid at McMaster Family Practice. Gladys loved her children and grandchildren and was integral to family events and get-togethers. She had a soft spot for animals, especially those in need. Fierce, loyal and determined, her approach to life is best summed up in her favourite saying, "Some is better than none!". "God saw you getting tired, when a cure was not to be, so he closed his arms around you and whispered - Come to Me. You didn't deserve what you went through and so he gave you rest, God's garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best. And when I saw you sleeping so peaceful and free from pain, I could not wish you back to suffer that again." Donations to the Brant County SPCA in her honour would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
