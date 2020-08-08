1/1
Squadron Leader Kenneth Lindsay HUGHES RAF Retired AFC
Peacefully at the General Hospital, Hamilton, July 18, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of Evelyn McMillan Hughes and step-son Kenneth Montgomery. Predeceased by son Stuart. He is survived by sister Margaret and brother Geoffrey, daughter-in-law Donece and nieces and nephews in numerous countries. Born in Ramsey, Isle of Man November 2, 1923 to Joseph and Mable Jane, where he was raised with four siblings. He was educated at King Williams College, Castleton where he played rugby, cricket and participated in other activities including choir. Ken had an remarkable career with the RAF. His service was varied and comprehensive including Base Commander at Bitter Lakes, Eqypt and Deputy Commander Eastley, Kenya. He flew with Squadron 511 during the Berlin Air Lift logging over 500 hours. He moved to Empire Training School where he trained others in flying formation and aerobatics. In 1962 he contracted with Kuwait Air Force as training instructor for Jet Aircraft, returning to the UK with a final posting to the Air Ministsry and retired in 1964. In 1965 Ken and family emigrated to Canada where he first learned to fly in 1943 at Virden, Manitoba. He moved into the Insurance industry as an agent, then manager and subsequently General Agent in Burlington with Trans America Life and where he met Evelyn. He will be remembered with love and admiration for the gentleman he was and his ability to touch everyone he met. We thank Shannon Cozens, LHIN; nurses with the VON and PSW's, many through the years but especially Wendy, Julie, Sim and Agatha; doctors and nurses especially 8 South, where they blessed us with their kindness in his last days.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
