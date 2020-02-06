Home

Stana "Sandy" PAVKOVICH

Passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at the age of 86. She is predeceased by her loving husband Djurica "George" of 54 years. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Serbia, Slovenia, USA and Canada. She worked at McMaster University in housekeeping for 20 years until 1996. We are all inspired by her love of gardening, cooking, sense of humour and love of family and friends. Special thanks to the staff and doctors at the Hamilton General ICU. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by interment at Mount Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Kidney Foundation or the Hamilton SPCA would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020
