It with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanislaw Bryczek on April 6, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 58 years. Beloved husband of Anna. Loving father of Walter (Brittany), Martha (Cory), Carl (Danielle), Edmund (Krista), Patrick and Victor. Dear grandfather of Alexis, Noah, Ciprian, Elias, Grayson, and Jaxon. Dear brother of Peter and family, Maziarczyk and family and Krzysztof and family. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Maria and Tadeusz. Also survived by his birth mother Apononia Maziarczyk Szymczyk and his birth father the late Stefan Maziarczyk. Stanislaw was a self employed auto mechanic and will be missed by many friends and other family and friends in Poland and Canada. Due to the pandemic crisis, there will be no visitation. Burial will take place at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020
