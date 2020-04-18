|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Stanis?aw Machaj on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 65 years. He was a devoted, loving and caring husband of 40 years to Zosia Machaj, an incredibly supportive and amazing father to Anetka, Angela (Craig), Melissa (Scott), Patricia and Charlie the dog, and a proud Dziadziu to Liam, Sebastian and Briar. He was loved and cherished by his family, friends and neighbours. We will forever miss your jokes, your laugh, big smiles and excitement for every single thing in life. You will never be forgotten and not a day will go by without us letting you know how much we love and miss you. We love you so much Tata. Due to current events, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020