It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Stasia, Wednesday May 27, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Karol (2009) and daughter Lucy Marcinow (1993). Loved mother of Halina Houghton (Terry), Diane Mis (Jerry) and Christine Lee-Bun (Turney). Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Survived by family in Poland. Thanks to Dr. Jerome and the staff of Emma's at Tansley Wood Re-tirement Home in Burlington for their care. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service to be held in the future. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 2, 2020.