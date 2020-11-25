Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Clarion Nursing Home, Stoney Creek, at the age of 92 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Marko. Loving mother of Dragomir "Bob" and his wife Natalie, and the late Gordana. Proud and devoted Baba of Melissa Bonanno and Marla Komadina; great-Baba of Cruz Bonanno. Dear sister of Danica, Nedeljka, Zorka, Janja and Jovan. She will be sadly missed but forever remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends here in Canada and abroad. Private family services have taken place. If desired, please consider a donation in her memory to Alzheimer Society of Hamilton and Halton. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.lgwallace.ca