It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Stanley. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Ancaster, Ontario on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Pine Falls, Manitoba in 1928 to Josephine and Nicholas Holick, they were hard working Ukrainian immigrants who instilled in Stanley a work ethic that would define his life. Stanley graduated from Marquette University, Faculty of Dentistry in 1956. He was a lifetime member of the Ontario Dental Association and served as President of the Hamilton Dental Association in 1974. Dr. Holick will be fondly remembered for his highly skilled, gentle approach to dentistry to the families of Hamilton. Beloved father of Pam Guy of Mississauga, Steve of Oakville, Craig (Tamara) of Chicago, IL and Suzanne (Tom Maradin) of Burlington. He was a proud and cherished Opa to his three grandchildren Emily, Lauren and Mathew who will miss his mentorship and loving nature. Predeceased by his loving wife Eleanor, his son-in-law David (Pam), his parents Nicholas and Josephine and his brother Edward. He is leaving behind many loving nieces and nephews as Lora Streiff (Joseph) of Portland, Oregon, Cheryl Streiff of Little Rock, Arkansas and her children Adrienne, Elenore, Beatrice, George Edward; Wolf Streiff of L.A., Cal and Meg Streiff (Brian) of Melbourne, Australia. Stanley was an avid competitive golfer and was an active member of The Hamilton Golf and Country Club for 53 years. His competitive nature was known on the dental circuit for winning the Hamilton Academy of Dentistry annual golf tournament for 35 consecutive years! He was looking forward to golfing again this spring in Sarasota with his US golfing buddies. He had a passion for music and his trumpet and enjoyed researching every health-related topic imaginable. His family and grandchildren were a continuous source of happiness for him. He leaves behind a legacy of wonderful memories for anyone that knew him and he believed that "life was too short to fulfill every dream, but it's sure fun trying!" Stanley has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020