Stanley Idzikowski

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stan (Poppy) Idzikowski, age 89, on Monday, October 5, 2020, after a courageous battle against prostate cancer. Our most sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and health care staff at Juravinski Hospital for their compassionate care and support while Stan peacefully passed with his loving family by his side. Stan is survived by his loving wife, Zita, of 60 years. Along with their sons, Robert McCall and Michael (Johanne) Idzikowski. Stan was a doting Poppy to his 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Stan took pride in supporting them at hockey games, soccer games and dance recitals. Stan grew up in the Dorval area of Quebec where he was an active member in hockey and fastball leagues. After retiring from Otis Elevator in Quebec, he moved to Hamilton to be closer to family and was a dedicated employee to Victoria Park Community Homes for 28 years. Stan will be remembered for his passion for sports, family and craftsmanship. He was a jack of all trades. A private family service will be held for Stan in the coming days. Due to the Pandemic restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, the family would greatly appreciate memorial donations to be made in Stan's honour to the Juravinski Cancer Centre.



