Stanley Murphy
Murphy, Stanley Peacefully on Sunday November 1, 2020 at Arbour Creek Care Centre in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loving father of Wayne and his wife Susan. Cherished grandfather of Tim and his wife Miranda, and great grandfather of Maksim and Beckham. Stanley is survived by his sister Enid Hines. Stan was a retiree of Dofasco after many years of service. Special thanks to all the 3rd floor staff at Arbour Creek for their wonderful care and compassion, and to the Kenishes family of Binbrook Tim Hortons for all of their friendship and care, especially Jackie. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic a private family interment has taken place. Memorial donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.ca) would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 4, 2020.
