Passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on August 12, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Linda for 40 years. Pre-deceased by his parents Ross and Eileen. Loving Father of William (Jodi), Carl, Kelli McConkey, Miranda (Jason) Sturrock, Michael Wilcox. Loving Grandpa of Kayla (Chris), Kodi, Jaret, Josh, Jessica, Aydan, Alexandra, Matthew, Grace and 3 great-grandsons. Dear older brother of Janice McEdward (Ted, deceased), Jennifer Dorgelo (John), Glenda DeVries (Fred), Craig (Lisa) and Frank. Also survived by mother-in-law Dorothy Astley (Jack- deceased), Brother-in-law Tom (Olga), sisters-in-law Susan (Paul), Elizabeth (Bill), Maureen (Mark), Margaret and many cousins, nieces and nephews. After retirement from Dofasco foundry, Grant always found ways to keep busy. Be it gardening, at home or the church, woodworking and travelling. Grant and Linda especially enjoyed going to the Nascar races in The Pocono Mountains. As per Grant's wishes in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Stephan on the Mount Anglican Church The Juravinski Hospital or a charity of your choice
. Grant has been cremated and interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens (Ancaster) on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at a later date. Wearing of masks and social distancing are in effect.