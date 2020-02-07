|
It is with heavy hearts, and with God's blessings, we announce the passing of Stanley Michael Siek (aka Stan, Stosh) at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in his 82nd year. He was husband of Yvonne (Broadhead) for 62 years. Loving father and devoted Bubba to Deb and Al Falcao, Jason, Kathy, Andrew, David; Dan Siek and Liz Marck, Adam, Kate; Dawn and Mike Colonna, Evan, Layla, Avery, Walker; Darlene Bird and Gary LeMasurier, Spencer, Madelaine, Mark, Courtney, Jesse and Virginia. Dear brother of Carl and Marguerite Siek, Michael and Barb Siek, son of Anne and Kasper Siek (deceased). Dear brother-in-law of Harold (deceased) and Ruth Rutledge, Jim and Marie Orgar (deceased) and Lloyd (Sonny) (deceased) and Florence Broadhead and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Hamilton, Stan spent his entire life living in the North End. He attended St. Lawrence elementary school and was an altar server at the parish. After exploring a few years with the CN Rail and the City's Garbage department, Stan supported his family by working at Stelco. During tough economic times he would also find work down at the Docks. A longtime member of the Cellar Dwellers his roast beef on a bun and perfectly BBQ'd steaks will be missed. Stanley always fought for what was right, even if it cost him; he supported the underdog and those in need. He was born to a time and place where toughness was needed, and fairness was expected. He loved fishing, hunting, cooking up a storm and growing the best tomatoes in the neighbourhood but most of all telling stories and sharing time with family and friends, especially those at Fisher's Pier 4. His velvet voice could be heard singing along on Karaoke nights at Our Corner. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Sunday, February 9, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. with vigil prayers at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Parish on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in his memory to St. Lawrence Parish Building Fund or Kidney Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. Now he has all the time in the world to make new lures and sit in the boat and wait for the big one and for Yvonne to claim she caught more than him!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020