1928 - 2020 Stan passed away on April 7, 2020. Stan was born on January 11, 1928. He was happily married to the love of his life, Betty Tecchi. He had four wonderful, stubborn and loving children. He had nine grandchildren who were lucky to call him Papa, he also had nine great-grandchildren who he adored lovingly. He was one heck of a guy who worked hard and woke up with a smile in his eye and a story to tell everyone, he truly appreciated the little things in life ( along with a mustang that was not so little) He loved painting, sports and had a green thumb that people would be envious of. He we will be dearly missed by his family and friends. "Goodbye...? Oh no, please. Can't we go back to page one and do it all over again?" (Winnie The Pooh)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020