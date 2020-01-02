|
Stanley Thomas was born on November 5, 1926 in Grays, Essex, England and died peacefully on December 27, 2019 in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 69 years Betty, daughters Liz (Doug Suarez) and Val (Doug Searle), grandchildren Jonathan Douglas (Lindsay Hunter), Ken, Alyse and Franklyn Searle and great-granddaughters Bayley and Quinn. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, January 4 at noon, with visitation from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St, St. Catharines (905-937-4444). Special thanks to the staff of Pioneer Elder Care and the Royal Henley for their gentle care in the final years. If wished, donations in Stan's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society, Niagara Region or to Hospice Niagara. On- Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com