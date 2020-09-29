Surrounded by his loving family, died peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Steve at the age of 86 was the beloved husband of Venetia for 62 years. Proud and devoted father of Athena (Ray), Mary (Mike), and Nick (Lorena). Much loved Papou of Anna, Vanessa, Nicholas, Stavro, Stephanie, Julia and Noah. A very generous, hardworking and loving family man, who leaves behind many relatives and friends. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Prayers will be offered at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at Panagia - Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 233 East 15th Street, Hamilton on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. For those who wish memorial donations to Panagia Church or to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca