Stefan GREGORINSKI
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Steve at the age of 63. Steve fought a long, hard battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) at Juravinski Hospital. Steve was born in Kovilj Serbia. After he finished school he found a job at an oil factory at Vital, where he worked until he left for Canada in 1981. Steve met his wife Maria and together they enjoyed 36 years of marriage. He was a cherished proud father of his two beautiful daughters, Daniella (John) and Adrianna, whom he loved so much. They were his jewels of his life. He also leaves behind his two best furry friends, Jax and Rio. Steve was predeceased by his parents Stefan and Stefka. He will be sadly missed by his brother Misko and his family. He will be remembered fondly by all his family and friends in Canada and Serbia. Steve was a devoted employee at Samuel Steel for 25 1/2 years. Steve's greatest passion in life was to go fishing and spend time in his garden. He was a very proud man who worked hard and was dedicated to taking care of his home, wife and daughters. He was very passionate and worked hard to pick fresh vegetables and fruit from the farm so his family would have an abundance of sauce and vegetables for the year. Many thanks to all the staff and doctors for their wonderful care and compassion that you have shown Steve. I would like to thank my family and friends for all the phone calls of love and support and all the homemade food and fruit baskets. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Prayer Vigil at 8:45 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Private Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the ALS Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass. Please RSVP in advance on Steve's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions and practice social distancing. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
