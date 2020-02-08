|
Stefan Lunyk passed away peacefully on February 2nd, 2020 in the presence of his loving family and caregivers at Alexander Place in Waterdown. He is survived by his daughters Halya (Bill) and Ola (Peter) and grandchildren Andriy and Anne Marie, and several relatives in Ukraine. Stefan lost his wife of 71 years, Anna, on October 24th, 2019. Stefan was born on March 4th, 1923 in Zaluzhe, Ukraine, the second youngest of eight children born to Vasyl and Anna Lunyk (née Muryn). His father died when Stefan was only four years old, an event that shaped his early childhood and the man, husband, father and grandfather he became. His mother died in 1944. During the Second World War, Stefan was among the thousands of Ukrainians who were taken from their homes by the Nazis and forced to work in German factories, mines and farms to support the war effort. In late March of 1945, with the war coming to an end, Stefan found himself making his way through the German countryside, with fighting still ongoing, trying to find safety. He ended up as a cook for the American army and then in a displaced persons camp in Karlsruhe. This is where he met Anna Basarab who had also been forced into service for the Germans. They were married March 7th, 1948 and Stefan emigrated to Canada to work at a mine in Val d'Or Quebec. Anna joined Stefan in May, 1949. Halya Ivanka was born on August 16th, 1950. The young family moved to Hamilton in 1950, where Stefan had found work at Stelco. Their second daughter, Olya Irka was born February 10th, 1956 in Hamilton. In Hamilton they became members of a close Ukrainian community with whom they would grow, laugh and raise their children; upholding the traditions, culture and faith of the homeland they had to leave behind. Stefan and Anna loved to work together tending to their garden, preserving the food they grew and cooking the traditional foods of Ukraine. Both often held more than one job at a time, covering for each other with the household duties while the other worked, often through the night. Stefan was an avid reader, loved his family, nature, his culture and religion. He was inquisitive, creative, a perfectionist, humble, generous, and helpful and made the best kutia. Stefan and Anna taught their daughters the value of family, tradition and unconditional love. The love they shared was a beautiful bond that kept them strong throughout the 71 years of their marriage. We wish Stefan; our father, dido, and Anna's life partner a safe journey into the arms of God where he can now find his reward. We thank the caring staff at Alexander Place for the gentle compassionate care they provided Stefan. Stefan will be laid to rest at St. Volodomyr Ukrainian Cemetary in Oakville in a private ceremony on Saturday, February 8th, 2020. ?????? ???'???
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020