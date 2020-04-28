Home

Stefan "Steve" Swatyk

Stefan "Steve" Swatyk Obituary
Peacefully at his residence, with his family on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving husband of Penny Swatyk (nee Tregarthen) married 47 years, and loving father of Kate Albanese (Nick) and Krissie Swatyk. Cherished grandfather of Breya Albanese and Peter Stefan Albanese. Beloved son of Paulina and the late Iwan Swatyk. Survived by his sisters Stefanie Callipari and Oksanna Lacina (Joe), and nieces and nephews Mike and Sofia Callipari, Josh and Jessie Lacina. Steve grew up in Chatham, Ontario, and moved around a couple times before finally settling with his family in Burlington, in 1987. He cherished spending time with his family and friends, and will be fondly remembered for both his passion for music and his love of motorcycles. Steve loved to play music for his grandchildren and jam with his buddies on the guitar. In the warmer months, he insisted on taking the back roads on his motorcycle to enjoy the scenic routes and calming rides through the country. We will forever remember Steve for his stories, his kind heart, loving nature and witty sense of humour. Special thanks to Jas at Saint Elizabeth Health Care, Dr. Keith Comeau, and all of our family, friends and neighbours for all of their care and support during this difficult time. Private funeral prayers will be held. We look forward to gathering together for a Celebration of Steve's Life once the COVID19 restrictions have been lifted. Please visit the funeral home website for more information. In memory of Steve, those wishing to make a donation are asked to please consider the . www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020
