Stefania CEMKA
Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Karl. Loving mother of Ray "Roman" Cemka (Helen), and Dana Hogan (Bill). Proud Babci of the late Matthew Furjan, Andrew Cemka (Krista), and Adam Cemka (Carrie). Cherished Pra Babci of Brielle Cemka. Survived by her sisters Victoria Szewczuk and Carol Biluk and sisters-in-law Stefanie Jakubowski and Weronika Blaszkowska. Predeceased by her sister Katherine Myhal. Stefania will be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Canada and Poland. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
