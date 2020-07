Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital surrounded by his loving family on July 9, 2020 in his 73rd year. Predeceased by his parents Elio and Carmina Di Cenzo. Loving brother of Angelo. Cherished Zio of Rachael (Merwin), Giancarlo (Kristen) and Larissa. Survived by his Zia Vanda, many cousins, family and friends. In following with Stefano's wishes, a private family inurnment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at a later date.