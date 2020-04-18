|
Peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in his 85th year. Loving husband of Ida (nee Magliaro) for 55 years. Dearest and devoted father to Anthony and Rosanna and son-in-law Kevin Kander. Nonno will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Marcella, Nicholas, Daniel, Nicole and Siana who brought nothing but smiles to Nonno. Beloved brother of Carlo and Giuseppina Di Pietro, Late Lea and Late Vittorio Quercia, Clara and Mario Amatucci, Quinto and Carmela Di Pietro, Maria & Benito Di Flavio, Clelia and Pasquale Frenza, Bruno and Barbara Di Pietro, Late Dalia and Frank De Tina, Mario and Grace Di Pietro, Late brother-in-law Giovanni and his Late wife Letizia Magliaro, late brother-in-law Salvatore and he's wife Maria Magliaro, sister-in-law Maria and late husband Francesco Taddeo, brother-in-law Tony and his wife Ersilia Magliaro, late brother-in-law Gabriele Magliaro, sister-in-law Velica and her husband Marco Celli, sister-in-law Gina and her late husband Gabriele Di Iulio and many nieces and nephews. Ida was his life, Stelio cherished time spent with her every day. He would call her name daily at least 100 times; Ida, Ida, Ida. Ida took care of Stelio over the years until the last second with such overwhelming love. Her commitment over the years, she was his rock, embedded with dedication and devotion. Stelio was the proud owner of Brant Food Centre for 40 years, he worked daily until his 84th birthday. He enjoyed going into work everyday to say hi to his long-time customers who he so appreciated over the years. He really enjoyed having his family over and celebrating holidays together around a table with good food. He loved playing poker and golfing with his family and friends. Gardening was his passion and his beautiful vegetable garden brought him such joy. He was a simple man, who loved being at home, gardening and having his family over. He was always genuinely happy for all his extended family's success. A Special Thank you to Vince and Sonia for helping with doctors' visits. Emidio and Moya for the family chair. Dr. Meyers from the Juravinski Cancer Center for all he's expertise. The LHIN Group. All the family and friends who called daily for Stelio's health updates. Due to the restrictions with government regulations due to the COVID 19 crisis, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stelio may be made to the . Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020