It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of beloved mother on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her 96th year. Gone to be with her husband Bill who passed away May 11, 1966. Stella is survived by her five children, Gary (Marsha), John (Dana), Marianne (Thom), Douglas (Andrea) and Donna (John). She was the proud Nana to 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with another two on the way. Mrs. K was known for her charitable work for the orphans of Ukraine, Bible Study at her church, church choir and her prayer group only to name a few. A special thank you to the staff at Villa Italia, the LHIN, and the PSWs who provided unparalleled care for our mother. Due to current gathering restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated by her family. A celebration of her life will take place with family & friends when it is safely permitted. In lieu of flowers the family are requesting donations to her favourite charity, Chalice Canada. You have travelled a long road, you will be forever in our hearts and the hearts of the many you have touched along the way, go to Bill.