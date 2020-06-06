Stella MacCORMACK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of John MacCormack (predeceased) and loving mother to Sandi (Walt) Nash, Atikokan, JoAnn Lewis, Kitchener, Campbell MacCormack, Cambridge, Barry (Kim) MacCormack, Waterloo, Ian MacCormack (predeceased), Miriam MacCormack, Stratford and Jennifer (Chris) McFadden, Sarnia. Grandmother to Edgar and Patrick Nash, Kathryn McDonald, Matthew Lewis, Fraser and Spencer MacCormack, Ryan McFadden and Meredith Stewart and great-grandmother to ten wonderful grandchildren. Born in Upton, Prince Edward Island in 1922, Stella was predeceased by her three brothers and four sisters. She was a longtime resident of London, Ontario and was a member of St. Justin's RC Church. Family would like to thank Dr. McKeough and staff of Forest Glen at Dearness Home in London for their dedication, compassion and wonderful care. Due to current covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Dearness Home Auxiliary and can be arranged by contacting John T. Donohue Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved