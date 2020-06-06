Passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of John MacCormack (predeceased) and loving mother to Sandi (Walt) Nash, Atikokan, JoAnn Lewis, Kitchener, Campbell MacCormack, Cambridge, Barry (Kim) MacCormack, Waterloo, Ian MacCormack (predeceased), Miriam MacCormack, Stratford and Jennifer (Chris) McFadden, Sarnia. Grandmother to Edgar and Patrick Nash, Kathryn McDonald, Matthew Lewis, Fraser and Spencer MacCormack, Ryan McFadden and Meredith Stewart and great-grandmother to ten wonderful grandchildren. Born in Upton, Prince Edward Island in 1922, Stella was predeceased by her three brothers and four sisters. She was a longtime resident of London, Ontario and was a member of St. Justin's RC Church. Family would like to thank Dr. McKeough and staff of Forest Glen at Dearness Home in London for their dedication, compassion and wonderful care. Due to current covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Dearness Home Auxiliary and can be arranged by contacting John T. Donohue Funeral Home.



