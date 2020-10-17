It is with profound sadness we share that our one-of-a-kind, loving mother Stephanie (Karen) Strilchuk, passed away at Guelph General Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 67 from complications of cancer. Karen was an endlessly devoted mom to Jennifer (Robert) and Graham (Nikole). Predeceased by her dear father Peter and brother Steven, she will be missed by her mother Helen, sister Alanna, nieces and nephews. Born in Hamilton, Karen's sense of adventure took her across eastern Canada, eventually settling to raise her family in Guelph. Karen delighted in her long-time work as an E.A. at College Heights Secondary School. A vibrant nature lover with a deeply fun, unstoppable spirit, Karen was happiest spending time with Jenny, Rob, Graham, Nikole and her adoring "grandpups." Karen spent as much time as possible outdoors; always up for a kayaking trip, hiking and laughing with her friends. Special thanks to Sue J., Kathy J., and Karen D., for their caring support. Karen has been cremated and an outdoor celebration of life will be held in the spring. Graham and Jenny request that in lieu of flowers, Karen's family and friends spend some peaceful time out in nature. Donations can be made to a nature conservation charity of choice
.