Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanus VanStroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanus Jacabus (Steve) VanStroe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanus Jacabus (Steve) VanStroe Obituary
After a lengthy illness, Steve passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Leni for 60 years. Loved father of Karin McDermott (Glen deceased) and Stephen and his partner Andrea. Cherished Opa of Joseph and Chantale Codey and Alexandra and great grandchildren; Nova, Skyler and Melody. Also survived by family in the Netherlands. Steve volunteered for the Children's Aid for 7 years in his retirement. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -