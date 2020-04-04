|
After a lengthy illness, Steve passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Leni for 60 years. Loved father of Karin McDermott (Glen deceased) and Stephen and his partner Andrea. Cherished Opa of Joseph and Chantale Codey and Alexandra and great grandchildren; Nova, Skyler and Melody. Also survived by family in the Netherlands. Steve volunteered for the Children's Aid for 7 years in his retirement. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020