Peacefully at the Wiarton Hospital surrounded by his loving and adoring wife, Susan and his loving children, and son-in-law Michael, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Steve is forever missed by his loving wife, Susan (nee McMullen), and his children Gregory (Amy), Paul, and Jessica (Michael Mathison). Cherished Nonno to Ryder, Lily, Lauren, Silas, and Makayla. Survived by his mother Bruna Canton (nee Pin); brother Jeffrey Canton (Barbara), Laura Flannigan (Kelly), Ramona Canton (Glenn Rivard); and brother-in-law Bill McMullen (Christine); Zio Ugo and Zia Carol, Zia Josie and Zia Gabriella; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by his loving father, Enzo Canton (2019). Steve retired from the Niagara Regional Police Service after 37 years. Policing was his lifelong dream and his passion. It reflected in his work ethics, which he passed on to his fellow officers. He had a great sense of humor and love for policing. Even after retirement Steve still had that passion. He decided to come out of retirement and work for the Hanover Police Service for two years. Engaging with a new crew rekindled his spirit and love for policing. He had a special bond with his brotherhood at the Hanover Police Service and he will certainly miss the good friends and jocular times. Steve was a Lion's member for over 20 years, enjoying many friendships and giving back to the community. He was a member of Grantham Lion's Club, Port Dalhousie Lion's Club, and Wiarton and District Lion's Club. He was past President of the Wiarton and District Lion's Club and past Zone Chairman of Zone l and Zone 2 of A9 and District A2. Steve was always willing to support the community that he lived in by joining a Lion's Club. His humour and words of wisdom are already missed by the Wiarton Lion's. Steve enjoyed taking his children to Red Bay and making fond memories all year round. Those memories and beautiful sunsets will be forever cherished. Steve was an amazing Nonno to all his grandchildren. They will miss him profoundly. Nonno kept them busy and enjoyed their times together. They certainly brought a smile to his face and they loved him dearly. Steve always put family first and he always said, "You can have all the riches in the world, but if you don't have family, you have nothing". Stephen we will miss you each and every day. We know that you are looking down on us with love and affection. We know you will continue to be by our side and guide your children and grandchildren with your love. As per Stephen's wishes cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at another time. Donations to the Wiarton and District Lion's Club or a charity of your choice
Donations to the Wiarton and District Lion's Club or a charity of your choice