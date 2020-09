Or Copy this URL to Share

After a lengthy long term illness we are sad to announce the passing of our father, Stephen Eric Smith. Beloved father of Laurie-Anne Smith ( Rob) and David Smith. Grandpa to Ryan, Abigail,Hannah and Zoey. He leaves behind his sister , Lesley Wehr ( Gerd) and sister, Marilyn Smith ( Steven Diss)To be interred at White Chapel to be buried with his parents.



