Stephen G. Dekker


1964 - 2020
Stephen G. Dekker Obituary
Stephen G. Dekker, of Hamilton, Ontario passed peacefully with his family by his side on March 10 2020 at 12:25pm, at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, at the age of 55. Born October 2, 1964 in London, Ontario, Stephen lived a memorable life, and was always looking for adventure. At the age of 19 Stephen set off to British Columbia where he met Susan, got married and had two children, Marc and Alicia. Stephen was a kind and generous man who loved his family deaply. Survivors include his loving children Marc and Alicia, his sister Adriana, and his nephew Brandon. He is predeceased by his mother Joan, father Eddie, and sister, Alicia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and family will be informed.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020
