On Monday, April 27, 2020, Stephen J. Connacher, father, son, and partner, passed away suddenly at 59 years old, death by misadventure. Stephen will forever be remembered by his daughter Mara (Mary Elizabeth) Connacher, his father John Connacher, and his companion and lifelong friend, Tammy Ziegler. Born in Calgary, Alberta, Stephen would later move to Toronto, then Hamilton, and later, St. Catherines. Stephen had a thirst for knowledge and adventure. He attended McMaster and Brock University, where he received multiple degrees majoring in History which lead him to work towards a PhD. He also spent seven years as a teaching assistant "making up lies about dead people" to encourage his students in their quest for knowledge. Stephen was a true renaissance man with a keen eye for decor and fashion. He was full of creativity, using his talents towards making his own clothing and jewelry. His love of vintage clothing would lead him to open his store "Out of the Past" with his partner Tammy, a staple serving the St. Catherines and Hamilton community unique stylings for over 25 years. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hiking, biking and fishing. He was an enthusiastic member of the Bruce Trail Club where he energetically lead the trek through nature, inspiring others with his infectious passion and love of the trail. At times, he could be seen leading from the very back, just to make sure everyone was enjoying the trail as much as he was. He was a devoted angler, passionate about carp fishing. He loved travelling to Arizona and Alabama to enjoy the wildlife and all the offerings of the great outdoors. Stephen was a true bibliophile boasting a huge collection of books, including a dictionary (that he kept by his bedside). He volunteered his time to help the Red Cross, and loved cooking, tending to his garden, and computers. A small, private funeral service for immediate family will take place at Funeral Home Hulse and English on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020. A Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Bruce Trail Club nbtctreasurer@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store