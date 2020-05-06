It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Stephen Perez. Stephen passed away on May 4, 2020 due to complications related to multiple myeloma, at age 83 years. Stephen immigrated to Canada in 1966, from the country of Trinidad and Tobago. He worked as a classroom teacher Grade 8, and then as Music Consultant with Roman Catholic Separate School Board. He specializes in steel pan music where he played with numerous bands, both steel band and music band; just to name a few, Sunbeam and Tropics music bands; Sunburst steel orchestra and Silvertones steel orchestra. He enjoys playing solo at weddings, funerals and other special events. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife Laura, son Roland, granddaughter Wendy-Lee, Daughter-in-law Glenda, brother (Jason) John Perez and many nieces and nephews. He'll be greatly missed by everyone. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses that worked tirelessly to give him a comfortable life. Due to restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic a private family service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com to view a live stream of the service or leave a message of condolence. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Research or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 6, 2020.