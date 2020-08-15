Passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Hamilton on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in his 61st year. Beloved son of Roy White Sr. and stepson to Judy White. Father to Joshua. Brother to Mary (Wayne Johnson) Linda (John Evely) and stepbrother Jason Leslie. Predeceased by is mother Nanette (McNeil) White and brother Roy Thomas. Stephen will be fondly remembered by all his relatives and many long time friends. Cremation has taken place. The Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton will conduct a service on Monday, August 17th at 11 a.m. MASK MUST BE WORN. Thank you.



