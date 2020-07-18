Suddenly, on July 15th 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Stephen passed in his 66th year. Devoted father to Kerrie (Clayton), and loving grandfather to Kane. Beloved brother to Patricia, Colleen, Barbara, Kathy, Robin, Paul, Gord, Brian and their significant others. Stephen will be reunited in heaven with his dearly missed brothers Cecil, Danny, John, Michael, sister Beverly, and parents John and Kathleen. Stephen was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. You will forever be in our hearts dad and missed deeply. Love always, your little angel and papa's boy. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com