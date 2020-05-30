Steve passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital following a short illness in his 94th year. He is predeceased by his Father Joseph, Mother Magdalena (Mantz), brother Rudy, and sister Mary (Weiss), brother-in-law George Frederick and is lovingly remembered by sister Amelia Frederick, sister-in-law Marian Zeller and brother-in-law John Weiss as well as many nieces and nephews. Steve was a long time employee of Dofasco where he retired in 1985, but his true love was the outdoors. He lived for many years in Callandar where he enjoyed boating and fishing and his beautiful home on Lake Nipissing, then he returned to Hamilton to St. Elizabeth Retirement Home where he lived until his passing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Special thanks to all the staff that took such great care of Steve at St. Elizabeth as well as at Juravinski. Funeral arrangements have already been made with family members at the graveside attendance only.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.