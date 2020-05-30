Stephen ZELLER
1927-12-26 - 2020-05-27
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital following a short illness in his 94th year. He is predeceased by his Father Joseph, Mother Magdalena (Mantz), brother Rudy, and sister Mary (Weiss), brother-in-law George Frederick and is lovingly remembered by sister Amelia Frederick, sister-in-law Marian Zeller and brother-in-law John Weiss as well as many nieces and nephews. Steve was a long time employee of Dofasco where he retired in 1985, but his true love was the outdoors. He lived for many years in Callandar where he enjoyed boating and fishing and his beautiful home on Lake Nipissing, then he returned to Hamilton to St. Elizabeth Retirement Home where he lived until his passing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Special thanks to all the staff that took such great care of Steve at St. Elizabeth as well as at Juravinski. Funeral arrangements have already been made with family members at the graveside attendance only.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved