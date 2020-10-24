Grkinic, Stevan Passed away at the Juravinski Hospital on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Jovanka. Loved father of Miroslav Grkinic and his wife Ivana and Milos Grkinic. Dear brother of Jovanka Jakubovic (Bekir), Ika Krstanovic, and Desanka Ivanisevic (Milenko). Predeceased by siblings Petar, Mika and Momcilo. Stevan will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and Kumovi in Canada and overseas. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek on Sunday from 7-9 p.m. Pomen Sunday at 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 149 Nash Rd S., Hamilton, on Monday, October 26th at 11 a.m. with the Very Reverend Father Djuro Samac officiating. Interment Mountview Gardens Cemetery, Stoney Creek. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca