1/1
Stevan Grkinic
1940-08-28 - 2020-10-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stevan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grkinic, Stevan Passed away at the Juravinski Hospital on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Jovanka. Loved father of Miroslav Grkinic and his wife Ivana and Milos Grkinic. Dear brother of Jovanka Jakubovic (Bekir), Ika Krstanovic, and Desanka Ivanisevic (Milenko). Predeceased by siblings Petar, Mika and Momcilo. Stevan will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and Kumovi in Canada and overseas. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek on Sunday from 7-9 p.m. Pomen Sunday at 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 149 Nash Rd S., Hamilton, on Monday, October 26th at 11 a.m. with the Very Reverend Father Djuro Samac officiating. Interment Mountview Gardens Cemetery, Stoney Creek. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved