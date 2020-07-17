Peacefully, Stevan J. Stojkoivc slipped away into the hands of Jesus on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Belgrade, Serbia on October 14th 1930 to Jivko "James" Stojkovic and Tonka (nee Gucunski)."Steve" was a beloved and devoted husband of Frances (nee Garay) Stojkovic for almost 62 years. He was a loving and proud father to Karla Gatto (nee Stojkovic) and her late husband Gennaro Gatto, along with his son Larry Stojkovic and his wife Jill. He was "Deda" to 8 grandchildren who he treasured and loved with all his heart: Anita Gatto-Cottam (Christopher), Joseph Gatto, Joel Stojkovic, Natasha Venneri (Anthony), Nicole Andreatta (Cristiano), Rachel Stojkovic, Elena Gatto and Elisabeth Liddle (Kyle). He was blessed to have met his great-grandchildren Mia, Jude, Vienna, Stella and coming soon, Theo! Survived by siblings; Ljubica (Milorad) Eric, Nada (Vlasta) Mihajlovic and Vera (Danilo) Djurakov. Also survived by sister-in-law Magda Stojkovic (late Milan), brother-in-laws Paul Garay (Gwen) and Gerry Garary (Sharon). Predeceased by siblings; Radoslav Stojkovic, Miroslava Zlokolica (late Marko), Milan Stojkovic and Dragan (late Rada) Stojkovic as well as his brother-in-law, Cyril Bajde. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families. Steve was one of a kind, his family will miss his sense of humour and beautiful life stories. Interment of ashes at Bayview Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice
