Steve Booth

Steve Booth In Memoriam
In loving memory of our beloved husband and father, who passed away March 15, 2011. If we could visit Heaven, even for a day Maybe for just a moment, The pain would go away We'd put our arms around you, And whisper words so true That living life without you Is the hardest thing to do No matter how we spend our day No matter what we do No morning dawns or evening falls That we don't think of you. Loved Beyond Words, Missed Beyond Measure Loving remembered, forever missed, Elizabeth, Steven, Sarah
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
